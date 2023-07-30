Left Menu

Man drowns while taking bath in waterfall in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 21:28 IST
Man drowns while taking bath in waterfall in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man drowned while taking a bath in a waterfall in Chittorgarh district on Sunday, police said.

Ravi Suman, a resident of Shrinathpuram, had gone to the Chulia Falls in Rawatbhata area along with his friends, they said.

While the group was bathing, Suman slipped into the deep end and drowned, police said.

The body was fished out and shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for postmortem which will be done on Monday, police said.

On Saturday, two students drowned to death in the Padajhar Falls in Rawatbhata. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after a postmortem on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023