Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Koran burnings - source

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 21:29 IST
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday urged Sweden to take concrete steps to prevent burnings of the Koran, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

In a phone call, Fidan told his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom that continuation of such "vile actions" under the guise of freedom of expression was unacceptable, the source said.

Fidan and Billstrom also discussed Sweden's NATO military alliance membership application, the source added.

