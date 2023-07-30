Left Menu

One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

PTI | Muncie | Updated: 30-07-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 21:52 IST
A shooting at a large party in Indiana early on Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility.

Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just after 1 am, The Star Press reported.

Police said in a news release that there was no active threat to the community and that "multiple" victims were injured, including some critically.

"Due to the number of victims and nature of the incident, multiple agencies were contacted to assist," Muncie Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said in a statement sent to The Star Press.

Police did not say how many people were injured, but officials at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie told The Associated Press that 19 victims were treated in their emergency department for injuries related to the shooting, and 13 remained at the hospital in stabilised condition on Sunday morning.

Criswell said some victims sustained critical injuries and were transferred by medical helicopter to other facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

