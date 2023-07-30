Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-07-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 22:25 IST
UP: Juvenile among four nabbed in rape cases involving minor girls
Four persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of two minor girls and extortion from them, police said.

The juvenile allegedly raped the girls while his three accomplices filmed the act and extorted money from the minors by threatening to leak the videos on social media, they added.

''Based on the complaints lodged by two minor rape survivors, two FIRs were registered at the Shalimar Garden and Teela Morh police stations here on July 27,'' Shalimar Garden ACP Suryabali Maurya said. The four persons were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act, Maurya said.

During interrogation, the three arrested men -- Salman, Sahib, and Nikhil -- and the minor offender said the gang allegedly befriended the girls before proceeding to establish physical relations with them and record the act, he added.

To meet their lavish expenses, the accused then extorted money from the girls by threatening to leak their obscene videos online, the ACP said.

