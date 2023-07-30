Bareilly: Kanwariyas stopped from taking procession through unauthorised route, 5 detained

Police resorted to lathicharge on Sunday to disperse a group of kanwariyas, who were bent on taking their procession through an unauthorised route here, after a standoff lasting nearly six hours, officials said.

District Magistrate of Bareilly Shivakant Dwivedi said the kanwariyas wanted to take their procession without permission through a particular route in Jogi Navada under the Baradari police station area which is not the traditional route.

''Efforts were made to convince the kanwariyas but they remained adamant for almost six hours. The administration made all efforts to persuade them, but they hurled uncivilised slogans at the police and the administration. Seeing their aggression, police resorted to mild use of force,'' he said.

Five people have been detained and mischievous elements identified, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said, adding that a case is being registered. Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said DJ equipment of the kanwariyas has been seized. According to local people, Muslim community members on Sunday afternoon opposed the route opted for by the kanwariyas. But as the kanwariyas did not relent, women from the Muslim community sat in a protest for almost an hour.

The protest ended following assurances given by the administration and police that the kanwariyas will take their procession through the conventional route only.

Dwivedi further said that heavy force has been deployed at the spot and the situation now is normal. The SSP said police had to use mild force as the kanwariyas refused to budge despite efforts to convince them.

