Maharashtra: Compound wall of building collapses during tree-cutting work, nobody injued

The incident occurred in B Cabin locality of Naupada around 4 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC of the Thane civic body. After being alerted, the local fire brigade personnel and the RDMC rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-07-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 22:30 IST
Maharashtra: Compound wall of building collapses during tree-cutting work, nobody injued
The compound wall of a residential building collapsed in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday, but nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials said. The incident occurred in B Cabin locality of Naupada around 4 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body. ''The work of cutting trees was in progress in the building when its compound wall - which was around 15-feet long - collapsed. After being alerted, the local fire brigade personnel and the RDMC rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area,'' he said.

