Man accused of raping girl lynched by victim's kin

PTI | Phulbani(Odisha) | Updated: 30-07-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man who was accused of raping a minor girl was beaten to death allegedly by the victim's father and uncle who later surrendered before the police in Odisha's Kandhamal district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village under Raikia police station, about 75 kilometres from Phulbani, the district headquarters.

It is alleged that an operator of a concrete mixture machine, who hailed from Chhattisgarh and was engaged by a contractor for some work, raped the girl on Saturday afternoon when she was outside her home.

Angered by the incident, her father and uncle beat up the accused with sticks killing him on the spot, inspector in charge of Raikia police station Rama Kanta Patra said.

The two later surrendered at the police station and confessed to the crime, he said.

The girl was hospitalised while the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

