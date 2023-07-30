Left Menu

Two people killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus

PTI | Gainesville | Updated: 30-07-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 23:25 IST
Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida's flagship university, authorities said.

Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, Florida, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the police department said in a post.

The post didn't disclose how many people were shot but said two of the shooting victims later died from their injuries. Police were seeking the public's help for any information on the shootings.

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

