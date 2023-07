BRIEF-BC Wildfire Service -Due To Reduced Fire Activity, There Is No More Need To Restrict Public Or Industry Access In Nation River Area For Firefighting Personnel

July 30 (Reuters) -

* BC WILDFIRE SERVICE -DUE TO REDUCED FIRE ACTIVITY, THERE IS NO MORE NEED TO RESTRICT PUBLIC OR INDUSTRY ACCESS IN NATION RIVER AREA FOR FIREFIGHTING PERSONNEL (ADDS LOCATION) Source text - https://tinyurl.com/3ukfndwa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)