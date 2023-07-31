Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Moscow buildings hit as Russia says it downs Ukrainian drones

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had brought down three Ukrainian drones early on Sunday that had tried to strike Moscow in the second such attack in a week, which damaged a high rise building reported to house government offices. Nobody was hurt and there was only minor damage to the facade of two office buildings in the Moskva-Citi business district, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners

Britain's Prince William has served up a surprise to hungry members of the public when he dished out environmentally friendly burgers from a food truck in south London. In a video released on Sunday, the heir to the throne handed out "Earthshot Burgers" to highlight the work of last year's winners of his annual Earthshot Prize, which he set up to help develop solutions to major environmental problems.

Chadian leader volunteers to talk to Niger military leaders - Nigerian sources

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby has volunteered to speak to the military leaders in Niger and report back to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, the chairman of West African regional bloc ECOWAS, two Nigerian presidency sources said on Sunday. Deby met Tinubu on the sidelines of an emergency ECOWAS summit in Nigerian capital Abuja.

Russian embassy in Moldova to suspend consular appointments

Russia's embassy in Moldova has announced it will temporarily stop providing appointments for consular matters in what Moldovan officials say is a situation linked to the order by the country's authorities to reduce staff. A statement issued by the embassy late on Saturday said consular appointments would be suspended from Aug. 5 "for technical reasons."

West African leaders threaten sanctions, force against Niger coup leaders

West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS on Sunday gave Niger coup leaders one week to reinstate ousted President Mohammed Bazoum or face sanctions and the possible use of force. The regional leaders meeting in Nigeria's capital Abuja said punitive measures against Niger's new military leaders could include financial and travel sanctions and a no-fly zone.

Over 150 dogs join race to support Venezuelan shelters

More than 150 dogs wearing colorful scarves on their necks participated alongside their owners in a race through Venezuela's capital Caracas on Sunday morning, which was organized to seek support for animal shelters in the country. Runners and their pets ran for four kilometers (2.49 miles) across eastern Caracas in the second edition of the 'Dog Running' race.

Suicide bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills more than 40

At least 42 people were killed and over 130 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at a political rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police and rescue officials said. The blast took place at a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, known for its links to hardline political Islam, in the former tribal area of Bajaur, which borders Afghanistan.

West Africa threatens force on Niger coup leaders, French embassy attacked

West African nations imposed sanctions and threatened force on Sunday if Niger's coup leaders fail to reinstate ousted President Mohammed Bazoum within a week, while supporters of the junta attacked the French embassy in Niamey. The 15-nation ECOWAS bloc's response to the Sahel region's seventh coup of recent years came as crowds in Niger's capital Niamey burned French flags and stoned the former colonial power's mission, drawing tear gas from police.

Pope urges Russian 'brothers' to restore Black Sea grain deal

Pope Francis on Sunday called on Russia to reverse its decision to abandon the Black Sea grain deal, under which it had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the ongoing war. Russia walked out of the Black Sea deal on July 17 after saying its demands to ease sanctions on its own grain and fertilizer exports had not been met. Moscow also complained that not enough grain had reached poor countries.

Denmark to look for 'legal tool' to prevent Koran burnings

The Danish government will seek to "find a legal tool" that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in front of other countries' embassies in Denmark, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the national broadcaster DR on Sunday. "The burnings are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by few individuals. These few individuals do not represent the values the Danish society is built on," Rasmussen said separately in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)