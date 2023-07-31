Left Menu

Singapore minister appreciates GOPIO for connecting PIOs with their roots in India

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 31-07-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 08:02 IST
Singapore minister appreciates GOPIO for connecting PIOs with their roots in India

The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) in Singapore continues connecting and networking with PIOs and the diaspora countries with their roots in India, minister Indranee Rajah said.

She also said that GOPIO Singapore has played a pivotal role in setting up GOPIO International Business Council that spearheads business interaction and networking with PIOs (People of Indian Origin), and organises business conferences to network and share business opportunities within country chapters.

Rajah was speaking at the GOPIO Singapore's Fund-Raising Dinner and 21st anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

She appreciated GOPIO's work with community partners such as Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA) to organise biennial youth conferences, bringing PIO youths together.

This has led to PIOs integrating into the society through the GOPIO organised cultural and sports activities and collaboration with local Indian organisations on cultural programmes.

"This has helped to bring together diverse communities and foster stronger bonds between our local community and foreign PIOs," the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office noted.

She added that GOPIO today has worldwide presence with over 40 chapters serving to the needs of the Indian diaspora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023