Left Menu

Maharashtra govt seeks World Bank's assistance for upgrading infra and capacity building

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 08:43 IST
Maharashtra govt seeks World Bank's assistance for upgrading infra and capacity building

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sought the World Bank's assistance for upgrading infrastructure and capacity building in the state.

Speaking at a meeting with the World Bank's executive directors here on Sunday, Shinde said the World Bank was not just a fund-giving body, but a source of knowledge for developing countries.

The partnership with the World Bank will help improve the standard of living of people in Maharashtra which has the best skilled workforce and modern infrastructure facilities, the chief minister said.

''We are working on improving green technology, disaster management, health services and port infrastructure facilities,'' he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also attended the meeting, said the government is planning to make Maharashtra drought-free by linking rivers.

''The government is planning to divert water from rivers flowing westward to the Godavari valley and linking rivers in Vidarbha will help in removing drought,'' he said.

The state government also sought assistance from the World Bank to improve traffic in Mumbai, green energy, as well as for improving services to people in each district and boosting economic development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023