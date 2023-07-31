Mahuta to visit SA to attend business engagements and Netball World Cup

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will travel to South Africa this week undertaking a range of bilateral engagements to further explore ways New Zealand can deepen its relationship and economic ties with the region.

While abroad Nanaia Mahuta will also represent New Zealand at the Netball World Cup, and attend several business engagements highlighting our growing trade relationship.

“Aotearoa New Zealand’s relationship with South Africa is grounded in whānaungatanga, people-to-people links, with more than 70,000 South Africans now calling New Zealand home.” Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Also as a diverse trading partner, and a potential point of entry to the wider African continent for many New Zealand businesses, I’ll be looking to explore ways we can deepen our economic ties and identify areas where we can further our relationship,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Nanaia Mahuta will meet with her South African counterpart, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembisile Nkadimeng and Minister of Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

She will also attend several business engagements promoting further business cooperation with New Zealand and meet with development partners.

“South Africa is a regional and global leader, and a valued partner on global issues of common concern including nuclear disarmament and climate change.” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“I’m looking forward to what I know will be fruitful and informative discussions with counterparts.”

Nanaia Mahuta will represent the Minister of Sport, in supporting the Silver Ferns during the Netball World Cup, which is being held in Cape Town.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)