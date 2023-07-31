Left Menu

Mahuta to visit SA to attend business engagements and Netball World Cup

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-07-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 12:31 IST
Mahuta to visit SA to attend business engagements and Netball World Cup
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will travel to South Africa this week undertaking a range of bilateral engagements to further explore ways New Zealand can deepen its relationship and economic ties with the region.

While abroad Nanaia Mahuta will also represent New Zealand at the Netball World Cup, and attend several business engagements highlighting our growing trade relationship.

“Aotearoa New Zealand’s relationship with South Africa is grounded in whānaungatanga, people-to-people links, with more than 70,000 South Africans now calling New Zealand home.” Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Also as a diverse trading partner, and a potential point of entry to the wider African continent for many New Zealand businesses, I’ll be looking to explore ways we can deepen our economic ties and identify areas where we can further our relationship,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Nanaia Mahuta will meet with her South African counterpart, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembisile Nkadimeng and Minister of Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

She will also attend several business engagements promoting further business cooperation with New Zealand and meet with development partners.

“South Africa is a regional and global leader, and a valued partner on global issues of common concern including nuclear disarmament and climate change.” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“I’m looking forward to what I know will be fruitful and informative discussions with counterparts.”

Nanaia Mahuta will represent the Minister of Sport, in supporting the Silver Ferns during the Netball World Cup, which is being held in Cape Town.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023