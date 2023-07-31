Left Menu

Man jumps in front of train at Delhi Metro's Najafgarh station, dies on spot

A 31-year-old librarian died on Monday after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Delhi Metros Najafgarh station, police said. The police received information at 9.26 am on Monday that a person had jumped in front of a train at Najafgarh, a senior officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 11:55 IST
Man jumps in front of train at Delhi Metro's Najafgarh station, dies on spot
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old librarian died on Monday after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Delhi Metro's Najafgarh station, police said. The police received information at 9.26 am on Monday that a person had jumped in front of a train at Najafgarh, a senior officer said. The victim was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh. He died on the spot, the officer said. CCTV footage has been checked and his family members also reached the spot. Kumar was a librarian in Uttrakhand's Devprayag. He was married and had one daughter, he said. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are being done and further inquiry is underway, the police added. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, services normalised in 15 to 20 minutes.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023