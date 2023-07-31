Left Menu

Pakistani drone, heroin seized near border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 12:17 IST
Pakistani drone, heroin seized near border in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected Pakistani drone and three kilogrammes of heroin were recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab Police from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district on Monday, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops late on Sunday heard the buzzing sound of the drone near Kalash village in Tarn Taran, a BSF official said. It is suspected that the unmanned aerial vehicle entered Indian territory from Pakistan at that time.

According to protocol, the troops endeavoured to intercept the drone, he said in a statement.

During a joint search with the Punjab Police on Monday, the drone (hexacopter) and three kilogrammes of heroin wrapped with yellow tape were recovered from the field near Khemkaran village, said the official.

''Another Pakistani drone recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police,'' said the official.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023