Niger junta says government authorised French strikes
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 12:44 IST
- Country:
- Niger
The Niger military junta that seized power last week said on Monday that the toppled government had authorised France to carry out strikes to try to free President Mohamed Bazoum.
The comments were made by army Colonel Amadou Abdramane, one of the coup plotters, on state television.
