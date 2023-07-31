Left Menu

SC to hear plea of two women seen in video being paraded naked in Manipur

A batch of pleas pertaining to the Manipur violence will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.As the matter was called for hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the two women, said they have filed a petition in the matter.The apex court on July 20 observed that it was deeply disturbed by the video of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, saying that using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 12:59 IST
SC to hear plea of two women seen in video being paraded naked in Manipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court will shortly hear a plea by the two women who were seen in a video being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur. A batch of pleas pertaining to the Manipur violence will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

As the matter was called for hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the two women, said they have filed a petition in the matter.

The apex court on July 20 observed that it was ''deeply disturbed'' by the video of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, saying that using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is ''simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy''. Taking cognisance of the video, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced last week that showed two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

Scores of people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023