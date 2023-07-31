Left Menu

At least two dead in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih - Ukraine

Twin Russian missile strikes on the city centre of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine killed at least two people on Monday and more were trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian interior minister said. Smoke billowed from a gaping hole smashed in the side of a nine-storey building, while another, four-storey building had been almost levelled, a video posted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed.

At least two dead in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih - Ukraine
Twin Russian missile strikes on the city centre of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine killed at least two people on Monday and more were trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian interior minister said.

Smoke billowed from a gaping hole smashed in the side of a nine-storey building, while another, four-storey building had been almost levelled, a video posted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed. "Two are dead and around five-seven people are under the rubble," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on television. The general prosecutor's office said 25 people had been wounded, including four children.

Zelenskiy, who grew up in the steel-producing city that had a pre-war population of more than 600,000, said the strikes had hit a university building and a residential building. "This terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people," he said on the Telegram app.

The interior ministry said one missile had struck a nine-storey residential building and another had struck a four-storey building that was part of an educational institution. "The emergency services are putting out the fire and going through the rubble," its statement said.

In a separate Russian rocket attack on the southern city of Kherson, one person was killed early on Monday and two more were wounded, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

