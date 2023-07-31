French foreign ministry on Niger: only legitimate authority is Bazoum's

The only authority France recognises as legitimate in Niger is President Mohamed Bazoum's, the French foreign ministry said on Monday when asked if it had obtained authorisation from Niger to carry out strikes to free the ousted leader. The Niger military junta that seized power last week said on Monday the toppled government had authorised France to carry out strikes at the presidency to try to free Bazoum.

"Our priority is the security of our citizens and our facilities, which cannot be targeted by violence, according to international law," the French foreign ministry added in a statement given to Reuters. It did not confirm or deny being authorised to strike in Niger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)