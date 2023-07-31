Left Menu

Two kanwariyas killed, 1 injured in accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer

The truck has been seized and the driver was arrested, police said. Expressing sadness over the accident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that financial assistance will be given to the families.

Two kanwariyas died and another was injured after being hit by a speeding truck in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said Monday. The incident happened on Sunday evening near Jhadwasa village, they said.

SHO Nasirabad Roshan Lal Samariya said that the deceased have been identified as Mukesh (23) and Mohit (24). He said the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem and added that the injured person is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279, 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code. The truck has been seized and the driver was arrested, police said.

Expressing sadness over the accident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that financial assistance will be given to the families.

''Received the sad news of the death of 2 kanwariyas and injury to another in an accident. Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the deceased kanwariyas in this unfortunate accident. I wish the injured person a speedy recovery,'' Gehlot tweeted.

The families of both the deceased will be provided assistance as per rules from the Chiranjeevi Accidental Insurance Scheme,'' he said.

