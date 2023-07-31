4 injured in brawl in Delhi’s Badarpur

Four people, including two women, were injured in two separate incidents of dispute in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Monday.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Monday around 10.30 am regarding stone pelting and quarrel at Gautampuri. After receiving the call, police reached the spot where caller Ranjit reported that on Sunday around 7 pm, his 14-year-old niece had gone missing and they were searching her in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. Two bikers had passed through the area and had made some unwanted remarks on the issue. Around 10.40 pm, a clash broke out between them in which Ranjit's nephews Rahul (24) and Ritik (22) sustained injuries, the DCP said, adding that they were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. On Monday morning, Ranjit, a scrap dealer, and his family members and other relatives were sitting in front of his shop at Gautampuri and were discussing the disappearance of his niece. Meanwhile, two people on a bike came there at a high speed. The handle of their bike had touched Bublu, Ranjit's son, and a quarrel took place between the two parties, Deo said. The person then called their friends who pelted stones and glass bottles on Ranjit's house and created ruckus at the spot, police said. A purported video of the incident is circulating on social media in which a mob is seen throwing stones at the house of the victim. In the 73 second video, the alleged people continue pelting stones at the victim's house. In the fight, complainant's sister Shamkali and one Urmila sustained injuries. They were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said. It has been alleged that the assailants were DK alias Diggi, Raja, Deepu, Harshu, Pepsu, Kalu and their associates, they said.

Legal action in this regard is being taken as per law. Criminal case of rioting, assault etc. has been registered and further investigation is underway. The situation is now peaceful, police added.

