600-700 monuments annually identified for taking up structural repairs: Govt

Every year around 600-700 monuments are identified for taking up structural repairs of special nature on the basis of assessment made at field level, the government informed Parliament on Monday.Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha. ''Every year around 600-700 monuments are identified for taking up structural repairs of special nature on the basis of assessment made at field level. A conservation programme is drawn up after proper identification of items of work and adequate funds provided to carry out the specified works,'' he said.

This is a yearly process and takes care of both short-term and long-term projects, the minister said.

