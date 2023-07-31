Left Menu

1000 kg scrap looted from godown in Ghaziabad, 8 arrested

Later, they loaded the looted scrap in vehicles and hid them in a godown on Meerut road, police said.Police said the recovered scrap was worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 31-07-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 19:46 IST
Eight members of a gang allegedly involved in looting 1000 kg scrap from a godown have been arrested from the trans-Hindon area here, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made on Sunday night and scrap looted from a godown near the graveyard of Rajnagar extension road on the intervening night of July 16 and July 17 July was also recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police, City zone Nipun Agarwal told reporters. They were going to sell the stolen scrap to a scrap dealer, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Manish, Vivek, Sachin, Chandan, Sanjay, Babu Singh, Naubahar Khan and Umar, he said.

During interrogation, they told police that they threatened the guard of the godown at gunpoint and held him hostage in a room on the back side of the godown. Later, they loaded the looted scrap in vehicles and hid them in a godown on Meerut road, police said.

Police said the recovered scrap was worth Rs 2.5 lakh. A country made pistol, two live cartridges and three pickup vans loaded with the scrap have also been seized, they said.

Three accused are absconding and attempts are on to nab them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

