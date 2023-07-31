Two labourers fall to death from under-construction building in Mumbai

Two labourers fell to death while working on the 13th floor of an under-construction building in the western suburb of Kandivali here on Monday, police said. The incident took place at a 21-storey under-construction building in Thakur Complex area this afternoon, an official from Samata Nagar police station said. The labourers were doing plastering work on the 13th floor when the bamboo frame they were standing on broke and they fell, he said.

The duo was wearing helmets, safety belts and other equipment used for the work, the official said. The labourers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on admission, he said.

The deceased hailed from West Bengal and were living with other labourers at a construction site, the official said. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in the case and further action will be taken after probe, he said.

