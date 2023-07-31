Russian opposition politican Kara-Murza loses appeal against treason sentence

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza on Monday lost an appeal against his 25-year jail sentence, the RIA state news agency reported.

Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and British citizenship, was jailed for 25 years in April for treason and spreading "false information" about Russia's war in Ukraine.

