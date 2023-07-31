Left Menu

Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in J-K's Arnia sector

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:14 IST
Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in J-K's Arnia sector
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said, in the second such incident in a week.

The intruder was gunned down by the alert border guards when he ignored the repeated warnings and tried to flee after managing to cross the border fence near Jabowal border outpost in Arnia sector here around 1.45 am, they said.

Confirming the incident, a BSF spokesman said, ''In the intervening night of July 30-July 31, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement across the International Border (IB) in the Arnia border area.

''An intruder was observed approaching towards the BSF fence and the troops neutralised him and thwarted the infiltration attempt.'' Officials said the body was shifted to Bishnah hospital for post-mortem. Rs 440 in Pakistani currency, a bag containing over four kilograms of flour, two biscuit packets, a watch and a glass were recovered from the possession of the slain intruder, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, the officials said.

On July 25, a Pakistani intruder carrying over four kilograms of high-grade heroin was gunned down by the BSF in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

Pakistan refused the body of the smuggler and later it was buried at a graveyard by police in Ramgarh sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023