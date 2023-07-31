Chhattisgarh: Four minors escape from observation home in Korba district; one brought back

Korba, Jul 31 (PTI ) Four boys, in conflict with law, escaped from an observation home in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, officials said on Monday. One of them was later traced and brought back, they said. The incident took place on Sunday morning at the observation home operating out of a rented house in Risdi area of Korba city, said Bajrang Prasad Sande, in-charge project officer of the Women and Child Development Department. Two of the four boys hail from Korba, while the other two are from Janjgir-Champa districts. They had been brought to the home for their alleged involvement in thefts. All are between 14 and 16 years of age.

The home guard jawan deployed at the facility had apparently left the entrance door open. Taking advantage of his carelessness, they escaped from there, Sande said. After being alerted, the police tracked down one of the boys to Balco area and brought him back, said Sande, adding that efforts are on to trace the others. Observation homes are facilities for temporary stay of minors in conflict with law during the pendency of any inquiry against them. Last July, nine inmates of an observation home for minor boys escaped after tying up three staffers of the facility in the state's Dantewada district.

