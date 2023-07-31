Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu Facebook friend from Chittoor
Amid several cross-border marriages in India, Andhra Pradesh state too witnessed its own when a Sri Lankan woman married a man from Chittoor district recently, police said on Monday.Vikneshwariy Sivakumara 25, a Sri Lankan national, who entered India on July 14 married D Lakasamanudu 24 on July 15, police said.
Vikneshwariy Sivakumara (25), a Sri Lankan national, who entered India on July 14 married D Lakasamanudu (24) on July 15, police said. Lakasamanudu belongs to Arimakula Palli village.
According to the police, the couple got in touch through Facebook, fell in love and then went on to marry.
"Sivakumara and Lakasamanudu's marriage took place at Sai Baba temple in Venkatagirikota village," a local police official told PTI on Monday.
He said the couple met the district's Superintendent of Police Y Rishant Reddy, who told Sivakumara that the visa is valid only till August 6.
However, he suggested that she apply for an extension. In the event her visa is not extended, police told Sivakumara that she would have to return to Sri Lanka.
Incidentally, Sivakumara, whose passport mentions her profession as housemaid, told her family members that she was going on a tour and came to Andhra Pradesh.
