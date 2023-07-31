Left Menu

ISIS module case: Court sends two accused to judicial custody, rejects NIA plea for remand

A special court here on Monday again remanded to judicial custody two men arrested in the ISIS module case, while rejecting the National Investigation Agencys plea seeking further remand of the duo.

A special court here on Monday again remanded to judicial custody two men arrested in the ISIS module case, while rejecting the National Investigation Agency's plea seeking further remand of the duo. Zubair Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali were among the four accused arrested earlier this month by the NIA in the ISIS module case. They had been remanded to judicial custody by the special NIA court.

The court had on Friday sent the duo to NIA custody till July 31 after the probe agency said that they had provided "fund and shelter" to two other accused, who were arrested by the Pune unit of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in another case. The NIA had said it received information that the ATS had arrested two persons wanted for their alleged involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan.

The probe agency had told the court those accused had conducted recce at six to seven places in the country and Shaikh and Ali had provided shelter and funding to them. On Monday, when the accused were produced before the court at the end of their remand, the probe agency sought further custody of 10 days, saying there were some fresh revelations in the interrogation.

The accused were using code words in their conversation with some witnesses and handlers, which need to be decoded, the NIA said.

Advocate Zeeshan Khan, appearing for Shaikh, submitted that there are no new grounds sought in the present remand for seeking further custody.

The court after hearing all the arguments remanded the accused to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the Pune ATS has sought the Ali's custody in connection with their case and the court is likely to hear their plea on Tuesday.

