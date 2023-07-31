Two held for chain snatching in Latur
- Country:
- India
Two persons were arrested in Latur for alleged involvement in chain snatching and looted items worth Rs 3.15 lakh were seized from them, a police official said on Monday.
Rohan Gundle (19) and Abhang Gholpe (29) were held on Sunday, Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.
''They were held on a tip off while trying to sell ornaments stolen from a jewellery shop. Five gold chains and a motorcycle, cumulatively valued at Rs 3.15 lakh, have been seized from them,'' he said.
The two are history sheeters and have cases registered against their names in MIDC, Gandhi Chowk, Latur Rural, Udgir police stations, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: Maha minister
Maha: Sharad Pawar camp of NCP holds signature campaign in Latur
Many NCP MLAs skip Maha legislature's monsoon session on 1st day
SC refuses to pass direction to prohibit slaughter of cow progeny, says it is for legislature to decide
All-party meet: BJD, YSR, BRS pitch for women quota in legislatures