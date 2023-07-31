Left Menu

Home ministry suspends IAS officer accused of constructing govt accommodation after demolishing monument

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:29 IST
Home ministry suspends IAS officer accused of constructing govt accommodation after demolishing monument
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended 2007-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, accused of demolishing a monument and constructing a government accommodation, with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the MHA, departmental proceedings are being contemplated against Rai.

''Now, therefore, the President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) under suspension with immediate effect.

''It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall be Mizoram and the said Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority,'' the order read.

In August last year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended action against Rai for allegedly accepting a Rs 50-lakh bribe to grant ''undue favours'' to an executive engineer in two corruption cases. During his tenure as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), Rai ''virtually let off'' executive engineer P S Meena in two disproportionate assets cases -- one involving Meena's son and the other involving his wife.

He was allegedly involved in the construction of an official accommodation following the demolition of a 15th-century monument during his tenure as the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) chief executive officer.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government's vigilance department served a notice to Rai for the construction of the official accommodation following the demolition of the monument.

The monument, a ''mahal'' (palace) from the Pathan period and the only remnant of the Khizrabad city founded by Khizr Khan of the Sayyid dynasty, was located in the Jal Vihar area, near Lajpat Nagar, in southeast Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023