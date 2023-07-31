Left Menu

80-year-old woman raped in Pakistan's Punjab province

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:29 IST
An 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Galore Massu Khan area of Rahim Yar Khan district, some 400 km from Lahore, on Saturday.

According to police, the elderly woman was alone at home as the other family members had gone to a Muharram procession.

''The woman's son told police that on return he found a man raping his mother at a fodder crop. Before he could overpower the suspect, he managed to flee,'' according to the FIR.

Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the incident and directed the police chief to arrest the suspect.

