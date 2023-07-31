Left Menu

Former services secretary of Delhi govt transferred to Ladakh

Updated: 31-07-2023 20:37 IST
Former principal secretary (services) in the Delhi government Ashish More was transferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to Ladakh on Monday, officials said.

More was the first senior officer to be removed from his post, hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi was given control over matters related to services by the Supreme Court in its verdict on May 11.

A controversy had erupted after the AAP government accused More, a 2005-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, of not complying with an order of Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He was issued a memo by Bharadwaj on May 13, threatening disciplinary action against him for allegedly not complying with a direction for his transfer and ''going incommunicado''.

However, the order to transfer More was executed subsequently and he was replaced by another IAS officer, A K Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

