Left Menu

Delhi: Man held for duping relatives, friends of MPs, MLAs on pretext of providing jobs

A 24-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly duping the relatives and friends of MPs and MLAs on the pretext of providing them jobs at nationalised banks, police said on Monday.The third-year BA student has been identified as Ashu Bajpai, a resident of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.So far, five FIRs of similar modus operandi were found to be registered in Gujarat, Haryana, West Bengal, and Bihar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:51 IST
Delhi: Man held for duping relatives, friends of MPs, MLAs on pretext of providing jobs
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly duping the relatives and friends of MPs and MLAs on the pretext of providing them jobs at nationalised banks, police said on Monday.

The third-year BA student has been identified as Ashu Bajpai, a resident of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

So far, five FIRs of similar modus operandi were found to be registered in Gujarat, Haryana, West Bengal, and Bihar. A total of 16 other complaints across the country have also been linked to him, police said.

During the investigation, it came to notice that someone was specifically targeting the relatives, friends and people known to MPs and MLAs who were looking for a job. Police found that the accused was continuously moving and operating from Kanpur and Unnao districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Bajpai procured fake SIM cards from a dealer in Lucknow and then searched for contact numbers of MPs and MLAs on the internet.

He, along with his brother and co-accused Pradeep, called over 100 MPs/MLAs posing as managers of a public bank and claimed that there were vacancies for the post of clerk, police said.

They would then contact the people referred by the lawmakers and ask for money from them on the pretext of registration charges and security fees. After a virtual interview, the victim would be offered the job, they said.

Bajpai was arrested from Kanpur after police conducted a raid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Bajpai was residing with Pradeep in Jankipuram in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He was working as a delivery boy at a medical store.

He, along with his brother, came across one Ravikant who gave them the idea of earning easy money through cyber fraud, police said.

Efforts are being made to arrest Pradeep, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023