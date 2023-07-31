Left Menu

Fake call centre duping US citizens busted, 18 arrested in Delhi

Duggal has a partnership with Ranveer in running the fake call centre, police said, adding they used to show pop-ups on customers laptops and computers and displayed contact numbers of their fake call centre to target their victims.It also came to notice that the owner had provided accommodation on the same premises to all tele-callers and supervisors, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:51 IST
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a fake call centre and arrested 18 people for allegedly duping American citizens on the pretext of providing customer support, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the accused used to scare their targets by saying child pornography content had been downloaded in their systems, which is considered a serious offence in the USA. Subsequently, they demanded money to settle the issue and save them, the officials added.

A tip-off was received regarding an illegal international call centre in the Vasant Kunj area where citizens of the US were being cheated on the pretext of providing technical support, police said.

A team led by DCP Amit Goel conducted a raid on the call centre. Fourteen tele-callers were found there. Recordings of customers along with scripts of conversation were found in laptops, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. Police have arrested three other people involved in the operation, Armaan (25), Ranveer Singh (27) and Ravinder Singh (28), all residents of Jalandhar in Punjab. The officials said that at the instance of Ranveer Singh, one Aman Duggal was also arrested from Gurugram.

It was revealed that the premises was rented by one Maninder, along with Aman Duggal, they said. Duggal has a partnership with Ranveer in running the fake call centre, police said, adding they used to show pop-ups on customers' laptops and computers and displayed contact numbers of their fake call centre to target their victims.

It also came to notice that the owner had provided accommodation on the same premises to all tele-callers and supervisors, they said.

