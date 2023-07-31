Left Menu

Mumbai: Cong workers detained during candle march against Manipur violence

More than 60 Congress leaders and workers were detained by the police while staging a candle march at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT here on Monday to condemn the Union governments alleged inaction on violence against women in strife-torn Manipur, an official said.Around 300 Congress workers participated in the march organised by the Mumbai Congress Committee in front of CSMT around 7 pm, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:53 IST
Mumbai: Cong workers detained during candle march against Manipur violence
  • Country:
  • India

More than 60 Congress leaders and workers were detained by the police while staging a candle march at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here on Monday to condemn the Union government's alleged inaction on violence against women in strife-torn Manipur, an official said.

Around 300 Congress workers participated in the march organised by the Mumbai Congress Committee in front of CSMT around 7 pm, he said. The march was led by the party's Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad, he said.

Personnel from Azad Maidan police station stopped the march and detained more than 60 leaders and workers, he said. Protestors raised slogans against the Union government for its alleged inaction over the incident in Manipur, where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob on May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023