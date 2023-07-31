Left Menu

Record 6.50 cr ITRs for 2022-23 filed, filing to go on till midnight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:08 IST
Record 6.50 cr ITRs for 2022-23 filed, filing to go on till midnight

More than 6.5 crore income tax returns for 2022-23 fiscal have been filed so far, with 36.91 lakh ITRs being submitted on Monday until 1800 hrs, which is the last day for filing of returns by individuals and entities that are not required to get their accounts audited.

The e-filing portal has witnessed more than 1.78 crore successful logins till 6 pm, the I-T department said.

''More than 6.50 crore ITRs have been filed so far (31st July), out of which about 36.91 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6 pm!'' the tweet said.

The last date for ITR filing by salaried persons and entities which are not required to get their accounts audited ends Monday at midnight.

Last year, about 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed till July 31.

To assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media, the department said. Tax experts said that the rise in ITR filing is a reflection of a broadening taxpayer base, improved compliance and the efforts taken by the revenue department to check tax evasion.

The income tax department has been extensively using information technology and data analytics tools to identify high-risk cases and initiate enforcement actions in appropriate cases.

It also collects information on Specified Financial Transactions (SFT), above-notified thresholds, relating to cash deposits, credit card payments, purchase and sale of properties, purchase of shares and mutual funds etc.

Such information is collected, collated and analysed for computer-aided scrutiny and risk profiling of taxpayers, identification of non-filers and stop filers etc, which in turn helps check evasion.

The government is unlikely to extend the due date for filing of tax returns in non-audit cases. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra had earlier this month said that the government is not planning to extend the July 31 deadline.

Corporates and individuals who are required to get their accounts audited have time till October 31 to file tax returns for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal.

The gross direct tax collection for 2022-23 fiscal grew 20.33 per cent at Rs 19.68 lakh crore.

