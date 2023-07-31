2 thieves who targeted rich neighbourhoods wearing suits nabbed in Noida

Two suspected thieves who roamed around in suits listening to music on earphones in posh neighbourhoods of Noida to evade suspicion about their work have been arrested over multiple theft cases, police said on Monday.

The duo is part of a four-member gang which decamped with valuables after breaking into houses whose inhabitants were not at home and are involved in around 50 cases in multiple states, the police said.

On July 6, the gang was involved in the theft of over 100-120 gram of gold and some other valuables from a home in Sector 37 under Sector 39 police station area of the city. Police said to track the culprits they analysed over 1,200 CCTV footage in Noida, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

''Those held have been identified as Sirajuddin alias Siraj alias Shiva Bengali (36), a native of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, and Shahzad alias Pahalwan (32), who hails from Kairana area of Shamli district. So far, around 75 gm of the stolen gold estimated worth around Rs 5 lakh has been recovered," Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

''Two more of their partners have been identified, one of them is the wife of an arrestee, and searches are underway to ensure their arrest soon. The other person is the one who sold the stolen valuables in the market for the gang,'' the officer told reporters.

Avasthy highlighted that the two arrested thieves roamed around in suits and listened to music on earphones when they were in posh neighbourhoods to recce for their next target. They did this to evade suspicion about their work and broke into homes where they found locks hanging on the main door.

The police said they have also seized the tools they used to break into the houses and impounded a scooter which they used during crimes.

An FIR is lodged in connection with the case at the local Sector 39 police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)