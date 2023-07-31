Suspect detained in Albania for special Kosovo tribunal

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers said Albanian authorities had arrested Dritan Goxhaj under an arrest warrant issued by the tribunal. A statement said Goxhaj was wanted for "offences against the administration of justice involving intimidation and obstructing official persons in performing official duties".

The court, which is based in the Netherlands and is staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against former Kosovo Liberation Army guerrillas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)