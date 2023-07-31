Maharashtra: 3 held for transporting bulls for slaughter from Latur to Hyderabad
Three persons have been arrested after police seized 15 bulls allegedly being transported in a vehicle for slaughter in Latur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday. The value of the seizure including the bulls and the vehicle is Rs 22.50 lakh.
- Country:
- India
Three persons have been arrested after police seized 15 bulls allegedly being transported in a vehicle for slaughter in Latur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred at around 2 am on Sunday when the police intercepted a mini truck in the limits of the Ahmedpur police station.
Three men travelling in the vehicle told police that the bulls were being taken to Hyderabad, the official said. The value of the seizure including the bulls and the vehicle is Rs 22.50 lakh. The arrested trio is identified as Salman Usman Shaikh, Javed Shaikh, and Zakir Abdul Aziz Shah, as per the FIR.
Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad FC complete signing of Australian attacker Joe Knowles
Preparatory works begins for Old City metro rail in Hyderabad: Official
Hon'ble Principal Secretary for Industries inaugurates Telangana's first Multi-Product Logistics park by MPL Group towards Hyderabad East in Chityal, Nalgonda
GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ signs lease agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines for MRO
400 bikers kickstart Hyderabad Chapter of MotoGP Bharat’s city tour