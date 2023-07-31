Maharashtra: Woman found hanging at her house in Nagpur; police probing suicide angle

A 25-year-old woman was found hanging in her house in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Prima facie, the woman hanged herself with a rope tied to an iron pipe on Saturday night as she was fed up with her husband's alcohol addiction and the physical torture she was subjected to, an official said. Family members of the woman rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway.

