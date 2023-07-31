Left Menu

Court sentences woman to life imprisonment for killing in-laws in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:59 IST
Court sentences woman to life imprisonment for killing in-laws in UP's Kaushambi
  • Country:
  • India

A court in this Uttar Pradesh district sentenced a woman to life imprisonment on Monday in connection with the murder of her father-in-law and mother-in-law, an official said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, he added.

Additional District Government Counsel Anirudh Kumar said on May 1, 2009, the bodies of Keshav Prasad Kesarwani (77) and his wife Ramkali (74), residents of Bharwari Bazar located within the Khokhraj police station limits in the district, were found hanging in their residence.

On the basis of a complaint from Sushil Kumar, the elder son of the deceased, a murder case was registered against Sanjeev (the younger son of the deceased), his wife Ragini, father-in-law Dukhilal and brother-in-law Sajan.

Sanjeev and Dukhilal have died, Kumar said.

Additional District Judge Abha Pal held Ragini guilty of the offence on Monday, sentenced her to life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on her.

Sajan was acquitted by the court due to a lack of evidence against him, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023