Boy suffers bullet injury from his father's gun in Uttarakhand's Pauri

A 16-year-old boy suffered a bullet injury on Monday at his home, police said.

The shot was fired from his father's licensed gun kept in the boy's room, they said, adding it is not clear if it is a case of attempted suicide.

The teenager, a student of Class X, was bleeding profusely when he was rushed from his home at from Lower Chopra area here to the hospital, police said. Doctors have removed the bullet from his body but his condition continues to be critical, they said.

The boy returned from school, went to his room after having lunch in the afternoon when the gunshot was heard. His family members rushed to his room but found its door locked from inside, police said.

When they finally managed to open the door, the student was found lying in a pool of blood. The father of the student, a teacher, said his licensed gun was kept in the cupboard of his son's room. However, it is unclear how the gun went off.

When asked if it was a case of attempted suicide, police said nothing can be said definitively before the investigation is complete.

