Nepalese wanted by NIA held in Bihar

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:30 IST
A man from Nepal, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh and against whom the National Investigation Agency had issued a lookout notice, was arrested in Bihar, police said on Monday.

According to Kantesh Kumar Mishra, the superintendent of police of East Champaran, Aslam Ansari alias Gulten was apprehended late Sunday night.

He said information was received that Ansari, a resident of Birganj in Nepal, was hiding in Raxaul area of the district following which a police team was constituted to catch him.

The SP said Ansari had been arrested by the NIA in 2019 in a counterfeit currency case, and after being released on bail, he went absconding.

''The NIA has been informed about the arrest. Their team is likely to take Ansari into custody by Tuesday'', the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

