On way to attend last rites of relative, five die in car, truck collision in UP's Fatehpur

On the Lucknow-Fatehpur highway at Beragarhiva village, their car collided head-on with a truck when they were trying to overtake another car, the officer said.He added that the intensity of the collision was so strong that all the five persons, including the driver died on the spot.The deceased have been identified as Dayashankar Yadav 70, his wife Vijayraniya 55, his brother Gorelal 60, Sudamiya 50 and Pramod Yadav 40.

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:31 IST
Five persons were killed when their car collided head-on with a truck on Lucknow-Fatehpur highway in Hussainganj Police Station area on Monday, police said and added that the deceased persons were going to attend the last rites of their relative.

The collision happened when the car was trying to overtake another vehicle on the highway, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra said Dayashankar Yadav, his wife and other relatives were going to a village in Hussainganj Police Station area to attend the last rites of his son-in-law. On the Lucknow-Fatehpur highway at Beragarhiva village, their car collided head-on with a truck when they were trying to overtake another car, the officer said.

He added that the intensity of the collision was so strong that all the five persons, including the driver died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Dayashankar Yadav (70), his wife Vijayraniya (55), his brother Gorelal (60), Sudamiya (50) and Pramod Yadav (40). The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

