17-year-old girl gang-raped in Alwar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 23:35 IST
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Alwar district of Rajasthan by four men, including her boyfriend, police said on Monday.

Malakheda SHO Mukesh said the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the girl set out from home after being scolded by her mother. The minor called up her boyfriend who took her to a friend's place where he and three others raped her, the official said.

The SHO said three people accused in the case were arrested on Monday, and added that four others had helped the accused.

Efforts are on to nab all five involved in the case, the SHO said.

