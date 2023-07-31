Left Menu

Alert sounded in Rajasthan's Bharatpur in view of violence in Nuh

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alert was sounded in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district following violence in Nuh in neighbouring Haryana, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Mridul Kachchawa said the vigil has been intensified in the district and social media is being monitored. All checkposts in areas sharing the border with Haryana are being manned, he said.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

