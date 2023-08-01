Left Menu

OIC calls upon member states to take appropriate actions in countries where Koran is being desecrated

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 00:03 IST
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called upon member states to take appropriate action, whether political or economic, in countries where the Koran is being desecrated, according to the final statement of a meeting of the group's foreign ministers on Monday.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Adam Makary, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

