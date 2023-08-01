OIC calls upon member states to take appropriate actions in countries where Koran is being desecrated

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called upon member states to take appropriate action, whether political or economic, in countries where the Koran is being desecrated, according to the final statement of a meeting of the group's foreign ministers on Monday.

