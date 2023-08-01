Cops sensitised on drone challenge in border district of Poonch: Officials

With Pakistan-based terror organisations increasingly using drones to drop weapons and narcotics along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, police on Monday sensitised personnel about the challenges posed by these flying objects and taught them mitigation and investigation methods.

The twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed a series of incidents of dropping of weapons, explosives and narcotics material through drones from across the LoC over the past several months.

Police officers in Poonch participated in the comprehensive sensitisation session on drone challenges, mitigation, and investigation, they said.

The session, conducted by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal, provided valuable insights into various aspects of drones, including their introduction, types, usage, and the technology involved.

During the presentation, officers were shown pictures and videos of drone threats, giving them a practical understanding of the challenges, they said. Mitigation measures were discussed to equip the officers with strategies to counter drone-related issues during their fieldwork, they added.

