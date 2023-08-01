Senior IPS officer Biju George Joseph likely to be next police commissioner of Jaipur
Senior IPS officer Biju George Joseph is likely to be the next police commissioner of Jaipur.
An order in this regard will be issued soon by the Department of Personnel, an official source told PTI.
''The state government has decided to appoint Joseph as the new police commissioner of Jaipur,'' the source added.
